Report: QB slides are expected to be included in expansion of replay assist for 2025

  
Published January 25, 2025 06:15 PM

The NFL has an easy fix to many of its officiating problems, and replay assist is expected to expand this offseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the quarterback slide is among the plays replay assist could be allowed to help with for next season.

Patrick Mahomes has become the face of overprotection by officials on the quarterback slide. He again drew a penalty that shouldn’t have been a penalty in the divisional playoff win over the Texans when he slid underneath two defenders who hit each other while avoiding the quarterback.

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman was critical of the 15-yard penalty levied against the Texans.

In 2021, replay assist began as a tool to correct on-field calls in limited situations. Clear and obvious video evidence can be used by replay officials to quickly overturn spotting of the ball, a complete or incomplete pass and touching of the ball or a line.

The league expanded replay assist this season to include some other incorrect flags for roughing the passer and intentional grounding. Replay assist, though, has never been allowed to drop a flag that wasn’t thrown on the field.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said in December that the Competition Committee would consider expanding replay assist for a missed facemask, hits on a defenseless player, tripping, the fair catch, an illegal bat, an illegal double team block, illegal formations on kickoffs and taunting.