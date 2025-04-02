Report: Quinn Ewers to visit Saints

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has lined up another pre-draft visit.

John Hendrix of Athlon Sports reports that Ewers will visit the Saints. Last week brought word of visits with the Colts, Raiders, and Cowboys. Ewers’s visit with the Saints is expected to take place in mid-April.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore called himself “a quarterback guy” when speaking to reporters about adding one in the draft at the league meetings this week. Derek Carr is set to return as the starter in New Orleans while Spencer Rattler is back in a reserve role.

Ewers was 293-of-445 for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his final season at Texas.