 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Quinn Ewers to visit Saints

  
Published April 2, 2025 12:38 PM

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has lined up another pre-draft visit.

John Hendrix of Athlon Sports reports that Ewers will visit the Saints. Last week brought word of visits with the Colts, Raiders, and Cowboys. Ewers’s visit with the Saints is expected to take place in mid-April.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore called himself “a quarterback guy” when speaking to reporters about adding one in the draft at the league meetings this week. Derek Carr is set to return as the starter in New Orleans while Spencer Rattler is back in a reserve role.

Ewers was 293-of-445 for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his final season at Texas.