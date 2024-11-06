Report: Quinton Jefferson to sign with Bills

The Bills appear to be doubling down on reunions with former members of their defensive line.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson is set to sign with the Bills. Jefferson was released by the Browns on Tuesday.

Jefferson had six tackles and a sack in five games for the Browns. He spent the 2020 season in Buffalo and had 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 16 appearances for the team. He played for the Raiders, Seahawks, and Jets before heading to Cleveland this year.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was also released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and he intimated that he was heading back to Buffalo as well.