Report: Raiders will interview Pete Carroll next week

The Raiders will interview former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for their vacant coaching position next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carroll, 73, had his first interview in this hiring cycle on Thursday when he talked to the Bears.

The Raiders are replacing Antonio Pierce, who they fired on Tuesday after only one season.

Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-23, going 137-89-1. His Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII and lost Super Bowl XLIX when Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line in the waning seconds.

He did not coach in 2024.

Carroll also won in his nine seasons at USC, with a national championship in 2004. Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson are the only other coaches to win a championship in the NFL and in college.

Carroll also coached the Jets (1994) and the Patriots (1997-99) and is 170-120-1 in his NFL career.

The Raiders also have requested to interview Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.