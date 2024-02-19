Report: Rams agree to hire Iowa State OC Nate Scheelhaase as pass game specialist

The Rams are hiring Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as their pass game specialist, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scheelhaase, 33, played quarterback at Illinois before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater.

He joined Iowa State as running backs coach in 2018 before coaching the receivers for one season and then becoming run game coordinator/running backs coach/receivers coach in 2020. In 2021, Scheelhaase became the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase coached Brock Purdy with the Cyclones.

Jake Peetz, who left to become the Seahawks’ pass game coordinator, was the Rams’ pass game specialist in 2023. Zac Robinson, now the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, was the Rams’ pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season.