Report: Rams have had trade talks about Jalen Ramsey, and it’s “very likely” he’s dealt

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted, and then deleted, that he “maybe ” could get traded this offseason. Odds are improving on that happening.

The Rams have had trade talks about the six-time Pro Bowler, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, and Pelissero’s league sources “now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.”

Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023. Trading him would free $5.6 million in cap space if it’s finalized before June 1, leaving them with a $19.6 million dead cap hit, but the move would be more about 2024 and beyond.

Ramsey arrived in Los Angeles in a trade from Jacksonville during the 2019 season, and he has made the Pro Bowl all four of those seasons and was All-Pro twice. He has 10 interceptions, 47 pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 57 games with the Rams.

The Jaguars received a 2020 first-round pick (20th overall, K’Lavon Chaisson), a 2021 first-round pick (25th overall, Travis Etienne) and a 2021 fourth-round pick (130th overall subsequently traded, Robert Rochell).