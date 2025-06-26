Report: Rams to bring back QB Dresser Winn

The Rams are bringing back a passer who was most recently in the UFL.

Los Angeles is expected to sign Dresser Winn, according to James Larsen of UFLNewsroom.com.

The UFL’s Wednesday transaction wire listed Winn’s contract as being terminated because he was signing with an NFL team.

This will be Winn’s third stint with the Rams. Winn, 26, entered the league with the club back in 2023 but was let go during roster cuts. He came back later in the season on the practice squad after spending time with the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. He was waived again at roster cuts in 2024.

In 2025, Winn started four games for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. He completed 58.4 percent of his throws for 834 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aside from starter Matthew Stafford, the Rams also have Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett on their roster at quarterback.