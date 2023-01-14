 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Rams to pick up Matthew Stafford’s option, guarantee 2024 salary

  
Published January 14, 2023 06:06 AM
nbc_bfa_mcvay_230113
January 13, 2023 03:59 PM
Jason Johnson explains why he never thought Sean McVay was leaving the Los Angeles Rams given the resources and support he has in the organization as opposed to other potential openings.

The Rams will have head coach Sean McVay back for the 2023 season and quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be going anywhere either.

Stafford has said he will not be retiring this offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams will pick up Stafford’s $26 million option bonus by the third day of the new league year. That move will also guarantee Stafford’s 2024 salary of $31 million.

That money is also guaranteed for injury and Stafford missed the final weeks of the season with a neck injury, so the Rams might have wound up on the hook either way. Stafford said this week that he feels “really confident ” about his health.

The Rams could have made Stafford a post-June 1 cut if they decided to move on from him, but they would incur big chunks of dead money on the cap in 2023 and 2024 if they went that route.