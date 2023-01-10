 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Rams won’t block assistant coaches from seeking other jobs

  
Published January 10, 2023 11:06 AM
nbc_pk_fateofmcvay_230110
January 10, 2023 03:00 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the fate of Sean McVay, who coached the Los Angeles Rams to a 5-12 record this season, and explain why he needs space from the NFL in order to determine his future.

Rams head coach Sean McVay’s future is in flux as he contemplates stepping away from the franchise, and so is the status of the team’s assistant coaches.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Los Angeles will not block assistant coaches from seeking other jobs.

Teams can’t prevent position coaches from pursuing coordinator positions but can block lateral moves. Per Fowler, McVay said in a staff meeting that he’s unsure of what he’ll do next season and so he won’t stop anyone who wants to pursue a different opportunity.

Los Angeles has already had offensive coordinator Liam Coen leave the franchise to become the offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

The Broncos have requested to interview defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

There’s currently no clear timeline for when McVay will decide whether or not to come back. But he is expected to take at least a week or two away to make the choice.