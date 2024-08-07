 Skip navigation
Report: Ravens CB Arthur Maulet to have knee scope, miss regular season time

  
Published August 7, 2024 09:59 AM

The Ravens are set to be without cornerback Arthur Maulet for the next chunk of time.

Maulet is dealing with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh said on Tuesday that it will not end his season, but Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports on Wednesday that it will cost him some regular season time. Maulet is set to have arthroscopic surgery to address the issue.

Maulet played in 16 games for the Ravens last season and made four starts. He had 43 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries while playing most of his snaps out of the slot.

The Ravens have several options to step into the nickel corner role, including safeties Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington, but Maulet’s absence will still leave the defense a little thinner for the near future.