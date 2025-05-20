 Skip navigation
Report: Resolution allowing NFL player participation in 2028 Olympics is expected to pass

  
Published May 20, 2025 07:07 AM

The push to have NFL players participate in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles is reportedly set for a big step forward on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a resolution allowing players to participate is expected to pass a vote of team owners during league meetings in Minneapolis. The resolution will need yes votes from 24 teams in order to pass.

Under the terms of the proposal, no more than one player from each club would be able to participate with an exception for designated international players who would be able to play for their home countries. It also includes specifications for playing fields and injury protection under the salary cap for any player who might be injured during the competition.

The NFL Players Association has already indicated its support for players participating in the Olympics, so an affirmative response in Tuesday’s vote would clear the path for a significant NFL presence in Los Angeles in July 2028.