 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ricky Pearsall has been upgraded to “fair” condition

  
Published September 1, 2024 02:42 PM

There’s very good news from San Francisco regarding rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Pearsall has been upgraded from “serious” to “fair” condition.

He spent the night at San Francisco General Hospital after being shot through the chest during a robbery attempt in Union Square.

A 17-year-old tried to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch. Pearsall grabbed the gun, and both Pearsall and his assailant were shot.

Pearsall was struck with a bullet that went through his chest and out his back.

It’s far too early to know the impact of the incident on Pearsall’s ability to play. The best possible news is that he’s well on his way to recovering.