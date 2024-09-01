Report: Ricky Pearsall has been upgraded to “fair” condition

There’s very good news from San Francisco regarding rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Pearsall has been upgraded from “serious” to “fair” condition.

He spent the night at San Francisco General Hospital after being shot through the chest during a robbery attempt in Union Square.

A 17-year-old tried to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch. Pearsall grabbed the gun, and both Pearsall and his assailant were shot.

Pearsall was struck with a bullet that went through his chest and out his back.

It’s far too early to know the impact of the incident on Pearsall’s ability to play. The best possible news is that he’s well on his way to recovering.