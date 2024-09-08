 Skip navigation
Report: Ryan Tannehill will return only for the perfect opportunity

  
Published September 8, 2024 07:47 AM

Free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill is not retired, but he is in no rush to return to the field, either.

Tannehill would need the perfect opportunity to play this season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That would include the team reaching out to him being a playoff contender in need of a quarterback, having a strong offensive line and offensive weapons, and offering him the kind of money he’s looking for.

Essentially, Tannehill would like to follow in the footsteps of Joe Flacco, who signed with the Browns last year only after Deshaun Watson had been lost to a season-ending injury. Flacco ended up starting for the Browns and helping them get to the playoffs.

Will that kind of opportunity arise for Tannehill? It’s possible, but there’s no guarantee that any team checking all of his boxes will call. If it doesn’t happen, the 36-year-old Tannehill may have played in his last NFL game.