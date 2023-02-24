 Skip navigation
Report: Saints closing in on contract extension with Tanoh Kpassagnon

  
Published February 24, 2023 08:37 AM
The Saints are looking to re-sign one of their defensive competitors before he hits free agency.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New Orleans is closing in on a multi-year extension with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Kpassagnon has been with the Saints for the last two seasons after playing his first four years with the Chiefs. In 2022, he recorded 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits in 15 games with five starts.

Kpassagnon played 31.5 percent of the defensive snaps and 13 percent of New Orleans’ special teams snaps last season.

A second-round pick in 2017, Kpassagnon has 13.0 career sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 32 QB hits in 84 games with 34 starts.