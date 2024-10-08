 Skip navigation
Report: Saints considering starting Spencer Rattler in Derek Carr’s absence

  
Published October 8, 2024 05:34 PM

With starting quarterback Derek Carr expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury, the Saints could turn the job over to rookie Spencer Rattler.

NFL Media reports that the Saints are weighing their options, but that Rattler is a “strong candidate” to start in Carr’s absence.

Rattler would become the fifth rookie quarterback to start a game this season, with Drake Maye slated to make his first start for the Patriots on Sunday.

Jake Haener replaced Carr late in Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, but the Saints list Haener and Rattler as co-No. 2 quarterbacks. Rattler was the emergency third quarterback Monday.

Rattler completed 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the preseason. He also ran for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Rattler has yet to play in the regular season.