Report: Saints fear TE Taysom Hill has season-ending knee injury

The Saints fear tight end Taysom Hill has a season-ending knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hill will undergo an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis.

He was injured on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with 4:49 left. Linebacker Jared Verse was tackling Hill when Cobie Durant went low to take out Hill’s legs.

Durant’s helmet hit Hill squarely in the left knee, which bent back awkwardly.

Hill left on a cart, a sign the injury was serious.

“It’s the worst,” quarterback Derek Carr said, via John Hendrix of SI.com. “I don’t know anything. Y’all probably know more than me. Just as a brother, as a friend. It’s bigger than football at that moment.”