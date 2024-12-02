 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Saints fear TE Taysom Hill has season-ending knee injury

  
Published December 1, 2024 09:54 PM

The Saints fear tight end Taysom Hill has a season-ending knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hill will undergo an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis.

He was injured on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with 4:49 left. Linebacker Jared Verse was tackling Hill when Cobie Durant went low to take out Hill’s legs.

Durant’s helmet hit Hill squarely in the left knee, which bent back awkwardly.

Hill left on a cart, a sign the injury was serious.

“It’s the worst,” quarterback Derek Carr said, via John Hendrix of SI.com. “I don’t know anything. Y’all probably know more than me. Just as a brother, as a friend. It’s bigger than football at that moment.”