Report: Saints will release Michael Thomas before start of new league year

Michael Thomas’ run with the Saints has apparently reached its end.

Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports that New Orleans will release Thomas before the start of the new league year next week.

Duncan cites multiple sources who noted it’s not a matter of if but when the Saints will make the move.

Thomas, 31, has been through several injury-riddled seasons since catching a record 149 passes in 2019. He played just seven games in 2020 before missing the entire 2021 season. He then played three games in 2022 and 10 games in 2023.

He missed the final seven games of last season after catching 39 passes for 448 yards with a touchdown.

Thomas had one year remaining on his contract.

A second-round pick in 2016, Thomas eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first four seasons. He led the league with 125 receptions in 2018 before setting the record at 149 in 2019. He also topped the NFL with 1,725 yards receiving in 2019, winning AP offensive player of the year.

Thomas is also a two-time first-team All-Pro for his performances in 2018 and 2019.