Report: Sam Ehlinger rejects 53-man roster offers to stay with Denver’s practice squad

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will not be leaving the Broncos.

Ehlinger has agreed to stick with Denver’s practice squad, according to reporter Jordan Schultz.

Schultz notes Ehlinger had multiple offers to sign on a team’s 53-man roster. But because Ehlinger is a vested veteran after completing his rookie contract, he was not subject to waivers and instead will stick with the Broncos.

Ehlinger, 26, has appeared in eight games with three starts in his career. His most extensive playing time came in 2022 when he went 0-3 in three starts. He completed 63.4 percent of his throws for 573 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions that year.

With second-year quarterback Bo Nix set to start, the Broncos also have Jarrett Stidham on their 53-man roster to back him up.