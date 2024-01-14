Report: Sam LaPorta trending in right direction to play Sunday night

When Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was carted off with a knee injury in Week 18, it did not look like he had a great chance of making it back for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

That outlook improved throughout the week and NFL Media reports on Sunday that LaPorta is trending in the right direction for Sunday night’s game against the Rams. LaPorta was a full participant in practice on Friday and he was listed as questionable.

The report says LaPorta is likely to wear a brace to provide further protection for his knee.

LaPorta had 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season, so his presence is a valuable one for a Lions team playing its first home playoff game in 30 years.