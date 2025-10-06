Report: Saquon Barkley has “general soreness” and is expected to play Thursday

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley popped up on Monday’s practice report with a knee injury and was estimated as a non-participant.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barkley has “general soreness” and expects to play in Thursday Night Football against the Giants.

Barkley was on the field for 72 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, which is lower than his average of 85 percent through the first four weeks of the season.

He had only six carries for 30 yards and caught three passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley’s numbers are considerably down through Philadelphia’s first five weeks compared to the same span in 2024. He has 83 rushes for 267 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and has caught 17 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown.

In the first five games of last season, Barkley had 91 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and has caught 14 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.