 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Scott McCurley will return as primary LBs coach for Cowboys; Cannon Matthews promoted

  
Published February 23, 2023 12:26 PM
nbc_pft_michaelirvin_230221
February 21, 2023 12:22 PM
After NFL Network pulled Michael Irvin off the air, Mike Florio unpacks the news that Marriott has removed Irvin's $100 million lawsuit from state court in Texas to federal court.

Scott McCurley is taking over as Cowboys’ linebackers coach this season, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

A longtime Mike McCarthy assistant, McCurley joined the Cowboys in 2020 as linebackers coach before the team also hired George Edwards as senior defensive assistant. Edwards primarily worked with the linebackers, but his contract was not renewed after the 2022 season.

Edwards now is with the Buccaneers, and McCurley becomes the primary linebackers coach.

McCurley first served under McCarthy as a Green Bay coaching intern in 2006. He spent five years as a defensive quality control assistant before McCarthy promoted him to assistant linebackers coach.

Cannon Matthews receives a promotion as well, going from defense quality control coach to assistant defensive backs coach.

Matthews also has worked for the Commanders, Browns and Titans.

It previously was reported that the Cowboys have moved Jeff Blasko from assistant offensive line coach to run game coordinator/running backs coach that that Scott Tolzien will become the quarterbacks coach as the team streamlines its staff.