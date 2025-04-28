Report: Seahawks exercise fifth-year option on LT Charles Cross’ contract

The Seahawks are exercising the fifth-year option on left tackle Charles Cross’ contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The fifth-year option for 2026 for Cross is a fully guaranteed $17.56 million, and 13 left tackles average more than that per season. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has the highest annual average at the position at $27.6 million.

Cross, 24, became eligible for a contract extension after last season.

The Seahawks made Cross the ninth overall pick in 2022.

He has started 48 of a possible 51 games in his three seasons since the Seahawks made him the ninth overall pick. Cross played 100 percent of the snaps in 2022 and 2024.