PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
Texans have 'puncher's chance' vs. Chiefs

Report: Seahawks interviewed Byron Leftwich for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 17, 2025 11:28 AM

Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has interviewed for another job.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Seahawks recently spoke with Leftwich for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Leftwich, 45, last coached for the Buccaneers in 2022. He had served as the team’s OC for four seasons under head coaches Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles.

The Bucs ranked No. 1, No. 2, No. 1, and No. 2 in passing yards through Leftwich’s four years as offensive coordinator with Jameis Winston and Tom Brady at quarterback.

Leftwich also interviewed for New England’s head coach vacancy before the Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to replace Jerod Mayo.