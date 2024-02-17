Report: Seahawks to hire Charles London as their new QBs coach

The Seahawks are expected to hire Charles London as their new quarterbacks coach, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

London, 48, most recently served as the Titans quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

He will join offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and pass game coordinator Jake Peetz in leading the Seattle offense.

He began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Bears from 2007-2009. He was a scout for the Eagles in 2010 and an offensive assistant with the Titans in 2011.

London coached the Texans running backs (2014-17) and the Bears running backs (2018-20) before going to Atlanta to coach the team’s quarterbacks from 2021-22.