Report: Seahawks to hire Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach

Mike Macdonald is new to the head coaching world, but the new top man in Seattle will reportedly have an experienced head coach working alongside him this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Leslie Frazier will be joining Macdonald’s staff as assistant head coach. Frazier was 21-32-1 as the head coach of the Vikings from 2010-2013 and most recently worked as the defensive coordinator of the Bills.

Frazier stepped down from that job before the 2023 season and was on interview lists for head coaching and defensive coordinator jobs around the league over the last month.

Macdonald was a defensive assistant with the Ravens when Frazier spent the 2016 season as their secondary coach and they’re now set to work together again.