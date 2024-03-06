Report: Seven teams have expressed interest in trading for L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, but it’s unlikely he’ll remain in Kansas City in 2024.

Sneed has been given permission to seek a trade, and the Chiefs have reportedly heard from seven teams that are interested.

The Vikings, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Lions, Falcons and Jaguars have all expressed interest in Sneed, according to USA Today.

For a trade to work out, a new team would have to get Sneed to agree to a contract extension, and get the Chiefs to agree to trade him. That will probably happen: With Sneed’s franchise tag now counting $19.8 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap, they’re just barely under the cap for 2024, and they’d rather move on from him and devote that cap space elsewhere. And Sneed is a good enough cornerback that some team will surely think he’s worth both a big contract and some draft picks to get the Chiefs to trade him.