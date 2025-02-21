Report: Several teams interested in Deebo Samuel, but may wait to see if 49ers cut him

The 49ers have given wide receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade, and some teams are exploring the possibility. But those teams also think Samuel may soon be available without having to give anything up for him.

Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Samuel, Jeremy Fowler reported on ESPN. However, Fowler also suggested that teams think the 49ers will cut Samuel if they don’t work out a trade, which means the smart move for a team interested in acquiring Samuel may be to wait.

The 49ers would seem to need to make a decision before March 22, the date by which they would owe him a $15.4 million option bonus if he’s still on the team.

Samuel is coming off a highly disappointing season in which he averaged a career-low 44.7 receiving yards per game. He has shown enough of an ability to make plays in the past that some teams may still be interested in adding him, but the 49ers won’t have a lot of leverage in trade talks at a time when it looks like they may be ready to move on.