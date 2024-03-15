Report: Solomon Thomas to re-sign with Jets

Solomon Thomas is set for another season with the Jets.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that the Jets will re-sign Thomas. No terms were reported, but Thomas signed a one-year deal to join the Jets in 2022 and he agreed to another one last year so it’s a good bet that it’s another one-year pact.

Thomas played in every game during the 2023 season and posted 31 tackles and a career-high five sacks as a regular member of the team’s defensive line rotation.

The Jets have also signed Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu to be part of an interior line group that will once again be headlined by Quinnen Williams.