Report: Steelers cornerbacks laughed about limited playbook for Bo Nix

Broncos coach Sean Payton is known for having a complicated playbook that can shift and change at any time, if/when he notices something that could help his team move the ball more effectively.

Apparently, Payton has yet to unleash the full attack on rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Via USA Today by way of Steelers Depot with a left turn at Albuquerque, James Palmer recently said on Steve Smith’s podcast that the Steelers believed Nix had a very limited menu of available plays.

“I’m talking to the Steelers corners and they’re sitting there laughing in the corner going, ‘We knew the playbook was this big,’” Palmer said, making a gesture with his fingers indicating smallness. “‘We know they weren’t going to take any shots, and we know what he likes to do. They’re going to make it easy on him to go here and here, and that’s all we had to worry about.’”

As Nix gets more experience, the playbook for game day presumably will expand. And he’ll be better for it, sooner than later.

Broncos fans hope that sooner comes as soon as possible. The team that still hasn’t been back to the playoffs since Super Bowl 50 is 0-2 and facing a pair of tough road games against the 2-0 Bucs and 2-1 Jets.