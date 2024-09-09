Report: Steelers P Cameron Johnston suffered season-ending knee injury

The Steelers need a new punter.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s season-opening victory over the Falcons.

Kicker Chris Boswell had to handle the team’s final punt in the fourth quarter, which went 43 yards from deep in Pittsburgh territory.

Boswell also hit six field goals, three of which were over at least 50 yards.

Johnston, 32, signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in March. He averaged 51.5 yards on his two punts before having to exit the contest.

Pittsburgh does not currently have an extra kicker or punter on its practice squad.