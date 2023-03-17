Report: Taylor Rapp to visit Bengals

Safety Taylor Rapp is set for another free agent visit.

Rapp spent time with the Patriots on Thursday, but their meeting did not result in a contract. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Rapp will be moving on to a visit with the Bengals on Friday.

The Bengals have seen Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell leave for other teams this week. They had a visit with Rapp’s Rams teammate Nick Scott on Thursday as they look for players to pair with 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill.

Rapp had 92 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, and a fumble recovery while with the Rams last season.