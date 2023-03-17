Report: Taylor Rapp to visit Bengals

nbc_pft_obrowncin_230316
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bengals’ move to sign Orlando Brown to a four-year deal, where he’ll play left tackle, and outline what this means for Joe Mixon.
Safety Taylor Rapp is set for another free agent visit.
Rapp spent time with the Patriots on Thursday, but their meeting did not result in a contract. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Rapp will be moving on to a visit with the Bengals on Friday.
The Bengals have seen Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell leave for other teams this week. They had a visit with Rapp’s Rams teammate Nick Scott on Thursday as they look for players to pair with 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill.
Rapp had 92 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, and a fumble recovery while with the Rams last season.