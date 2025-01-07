 Skip navigation
Report: Terrion Arnold considered day-to-day with foot contusion

  
Published January 7, 2025 02:15 PM

The Lions have some time to rest and recover before the divisional round but they still got some positive news on one of their key defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, cornerback Terrion Arnold is considered day-to-day with a foot contusion.

Arnold, a first-round rookie, suffered the injury during Sunday night’s victory over the Vikings. He was carted off the field, but later told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he’d be able to play the club’s first postseason game.

In 16 games as a rookie, Arnold recorded 60 total tackles with 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery. He was on the field for 91 percent of defensive snaps in games played.