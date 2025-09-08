 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Terrion Arnold’s groin injury is not considered serious

  
Published September 8, 2025 12:40 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Lions.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, cornerback Terrion Arnold’s groin injury is not considered serious.

That makes Arnold one to watch on this week’s injury reports as the Lions prepare to host the Bears next Sunday afternoon.

Arnold was on the field for 23 defensive snaps (48 percent) before he had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He recorded six total tackles with one pass defensed.

Additionally, Lions safety and special teams contributor Daniel Thomas broke a bone in his hand, but plans to get a cast to try and play through it.