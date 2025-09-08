Report: Terrion Arnold’s groin injury is not considered serious

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Lions.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, cornerback Terrion Arnold’s groin injury is not considered serious.

That makes Arnold one to watch on this week’s injury reports as the Lions prepare to host the Bears next Sunday afternoon.

Arnold was on the field for 23 defensive snaps (48 percent) before he had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He recorded six total tackles with one pass defensed.

Additionally, Lions safety and special teams contributor Daniel Thomas broke a bone in his hand, but plans to get a cast to try and play through it.