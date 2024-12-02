 Skip navigation
Report: Tests confirm Taysom Hill suffered season-ending knee injury

  
Published December 2, 2024 12:41 PM

What the Saints initially feared on Taysom Hill has now been confirmed.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, tests confirmed Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted Hill sustained a torn ACL and has additional damage to his knee.

Hill went down in the fourth quarter after a 2-yard run to convert fourth-and-1. He was carted off the field.

Hill, 34, has taken 39 carries for 278 yards with six touchdowns, caught 23 passes for 187 yards, and completed 2-of-4 passes for 21 yards with an interception in 2024. He’s been on the field for 42 percent of offensive snaps and 33 special teams snaps in games played.

He is under contract through 2025.