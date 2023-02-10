Report: Texans hire Stephen Adegoke as safeties coach
Published February 10, 2023 02:40 PM
nbc_pft_demecoryans_230203
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how DeMeco Ryans’ attitude and leadership will be a seamless fit for the Texans and discuss how the only question remaining is how quickly he can turn the team around.
The Texans are hiring 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as safeties coach, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports.
Adegoke is replacing Joe Danna, who left earlier this offseason to join the Bills staff.
Adegoke served as a graduate assistant on the University of Michigan’s staff under Jim Harbaugh for a season before going to the 49ers.
He previously worked for the University of Florida and Mississippi State before heading to Ann Arbor.
He played college football in Starkville from 2017-18 after transferring from San Diego Mesa College. Adegoke played 16 career games while with Mississippi State and totaled 14 career tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.