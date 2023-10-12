Report: Travis Kelce is expected to play Thursday night

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played through his ankle injury last Sunday and it looks like he’ll be doing the same on Thursday night.

Kelce was listed as questionable to play against the Broncos after taking part in the team’s lone practice of the week as a limited participant. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kelce is expected to play in the AFC West matchup.

Kelce caught a four-yard touchdown pass after returning to last Sunday’s win over the Vikings in the third quarter and finished the afternoon with 10 catches for 67 yards.

Defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) were also listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.