 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’
nbc_pft_injuryupdates_240924.jpg
Injury updates: Darnold, Hargrave, McCaffrey

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Trent Brown out for season with torn patellar tendon

  
Published September 24, 2024 11:24 AM

After falling to 0-3 on Monday night, the Bengals will also have to deal with a significant loss along their offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Trent Brown has suffered a torn patellar tendon and is out for the rest of the 2024 season.

Brown, 31, joined the Bengals in March and had started each of the first three games. He went down with the knee injury during the second quarter of Monday’s eventual loss to the Commanders.

Amarius Mims, Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2024, came in to replace Brown last night and is poised to keep the position going forward.

Brown has appeared in 103 games with 96 starts for the 49ers, Patriots, Raiders, and Bengals since he was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.