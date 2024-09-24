Report: Trent Brown out for season with torn patellar tendon

After falling to 0-3 on Monday night, the Bengals will also have to deal with a significant loss along their offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Trent Brown has suffered a torn patellar tendon and is out for the rest of the 2024 season.

Brown, 31, joined the Bengals in March and had started each of the first three games. He went down with the knee injury during the second quarter of Monday’s eventual loss to the Commanders.

Amarius Mims, Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2024, came in to replace Brown last night and is poised to keep the position going forward.

Brown has appeared in 103 games with 96 starts for the 49ers, Patriots, Raiders, and Bengals since he was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.