 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: TreVeyon Henderson visiting with Broncos on Wednesday

  
Published April 16, 2025 11:03 AM

The Broncos have a CFP national champion in their building on Wednesday.

Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson is on a pre-draft visit with the club.

Henderson, 22, was one of two Buckeyes who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024, as Ohio State won the CFP title. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry, rushing for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards with a TD.

In four seasons with OSU, Henderson recorded 590 carries for 3,761 yards — averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 77 passes for 853 yards with six TDs.

Henderson has had a busy week, as he spent Tuesday visiting the Steelers.