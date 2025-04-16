Report: TreVeyon Henderson visiting with Broncos on Wednesday

The Broncos have a CFP national champion in their building on Wednesday.

Per Mike Klis of 9NEWS Denver, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson is on a pre-draft visit with the club.

Henderson, 22, was one of two Buckeyes who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024, as Ohio State won the CFP title. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry, rushing for 1,016 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards with a TD.

In four seasons with OSU, Henderson recorded 590 carries for 3,761 yards — averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 77 passes for 853 yards with six TDs.

Henderson has had a busy week, as he spent Tuesday visiting the Steelers.