Report: Unclear whether NFL will hold Pro Bowl Games this season

  
Published October 7, 2025 04:52 PM

It is unclear whether the NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place this season.

Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch reports that the NFL does not have the event on its calendar and has no comment about the all-star weekend.

In 2023, the league began the Pro Bowl Games, a flag football contest along with other events held over the weekend.

The Pro Bowl Games has aired in the afternoon window on the Sunday between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, which this season is on Feb. 1. ABC and ESPN have the broadcasting rights to the event.

But both ABC and ESPN have other sporting events scheduled during that window. (ABC has a college basketball doubleheader and ESPN a NBA game.)

ESPN is scheduled to broadcast the Bruins-Lightning NHL Stadium Series that day as well.

ABC would have to preempt at least part of its Sunday night lineup for a primetime Pro Bowl Games window, which seems unlikely.

The event drew only 4.7 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, and DisneyXD last season. It was the least-watched edition of the event
aside from the COVID-edition in 2021.