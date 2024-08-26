Report: Vikings to put Dalton Risner on IR

Recent chatter in Minnesota has identified veteran guard Dalton Risner as one of the players on the Vikings’ roster bubble and a report on Monday indicates he won’t be on the initial 53-man roster.

Risner’s time with the team won’t be coming to an end, though. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Risner will be placed on injured reserve.

Under a rule change this year, teams can designate two players to return from injured reserve if they put them on cutdown day so Risner could be back after missing four games.

Risner started 11 games for the Vikings last year, but is currently listed on the depth chart as a backup to right guard Ed Ingram.