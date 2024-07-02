 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Report: Vikings to re-sign Cam Akers if he passes physical

  
Published July 2, 2024 09:04 AM

Running back Cam Akers’s first season with the Vikings came to an early end, but it looks like he’s set for another run in purple.

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reports that Akers is expected to re-sign with the team as long as he passes an upcoming physical.

Akers joined the Vikings in a September trade with the Rams last year and ran 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while catching 11 passes for 70 yards in six games for the team. He injured his Achilles in November, however, and missed the rest of the season.

Akers also tore his Achilles in July 2021 and recovered in time to play for the Rams on their way to a Super Bowl win.

Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, and Myles Gaskin are the current running backs in Minnesota.