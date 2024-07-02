Report: Vikings to re-sign Cam Akers if he passes physical

Running back Cam Akers’s first season with the Vikings came to an early end, but it looks like he’s set for another run in purple.

Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press reports that Akers is expected to re-sign with the team as long as he passes an upcoming physical.

Akers joined the Vikings in a September trade with the Rams last year and ran 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while catching 11 passes for 70 yards in six games for the team. He injured his Achilles in November, however, and missed the rest of the season.

Akers also tore his Achilles in July 2021 and recovered in time to play for the Rams on their way to a Super Bowl win.

Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, and Myles Gaskin are the current running backs in Minnesota.