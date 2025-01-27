 Skip navigation
Report: Virginia Tech targeting Cardinals' Sam Siefkes to be defensive coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2025 04:16 PM

The Cardinals may need a new linebackers coach.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Virginia Tech is targeting Arizona’s linebackers coach Sam Siefkes to be the program’s defensive coordinator.

Siefkes just finished his second season with Arizona as LBs coach. He previously was with the Vikings as their defensive quality control coach in 2021 and assistant linebackers coach in 2022.

He also has coached for a variety of college programs since 2012.

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is also reportedly a candidate for the Virginia Tech job.