Report: Will Grier will play every down Saturday before his departure from Dallas

The Cowboys will keep three quarterbacks on their roster: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. That gives them one of the best quarterback rooms in the league.

It also means the end of the road for Will Grier in Dallas after two seasons.

Team officials spoke to Grier before the deal for Lance went public, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. They informed him the team will release him next week, but he will get to play every down in Saturday’s preseason game against the Raiders.

The final preseason game thus will serve as an audition for Grier with the other 31 teams.

The Cowboys claimed Grier off waivers from the Panthers on Sept. 1, 2021, but he never played a down in two seasons in Dallas. His only career action came in his rookie season of 2019 with Carolina when he started two games and passed for 228 yards and threw four interceptions.

The Panthers made him a third-round pick in 2019.