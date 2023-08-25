Report: Will Levis is not expected to play vs. Patriots on Friday

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis said earlier this week that he was aiming to be on the field for the preseason finale against the Patriots.

But it’s not looking like he’ll be able to do so.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Levis is not expected to play against New England on Friday night due to the lower-body injury that also sidelined him for last weekend’s game against Minnesota.

Levis suffered the injury during one of Tennessee’s joint practices with the Vikings. He said the injury wasn’t “too serious,” but it was something that came up and was significant enough for him to be held out of play. Levis did warm up in uniform before 2022 draftee Malik Willis took the reps at quarterback.

Willis should get substantial playing time again on Friday night. But earlier this week, head coach Mike Vrabel said there was a possibility that starter Ryan Tannehill would get some work with the first-team offense in the final exhibition contest.

Levis completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards with an interception in his preseason debut against the Bears. Willis has completed 26-of-42 passes for 274 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his two August appearances.