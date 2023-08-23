Will Levis aiming to play in preseason finale after missing last week with injury

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis did not play in the team’s second preseason game against the Vikings due to a lower-body injury sustained in practice last week.

But Levis said on Tuesday that he’s “aiming” to be back for Friday’s preseason finale versus the Patriots.

“I just had something happen in a practice that just came up,” Levis said, via Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean. “I went to the medical staff and I’m just following their directions in the best way to attack it and get better. It’s nothing too serious but I’m just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that he’s hopeful Levis will be able to play, but is unsure if that’ll happen at this point. Levis noted that he’s been frustrated that he can’t participate fully in the latter stages of training camp.

“I think the first couple days that I had it and found out I wasn’t going to play in Minnesota, I was definitely down,” Levis said. “Coach ‘Vrabes’ was quick to know that I was upset and pick me up and say, ‘Keep your head up, you can’t do anything about it. You’ve got to be smart with it and just listen to the trainers and do whatever you can as a teammate when you’re not able to play.’ That’s just the approach I’m taking.”

Levis completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards in his preseason debut against the Bears. He also had a 6-yard rush in that game.