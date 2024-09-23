Report: Wyatt Teller to miss around four weeks with MCL sprain

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday news conference that guard Wyatt Teller would be out for multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo has a little more clarity on the injury, noting in a Monday afternoon report that Teller suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and is expected to miss about four weeks.

Given that timeline, Teller is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

The Browns are dealing with multiple injuries along their offensive line, as Jack Conklin didn’t play with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Jed Wills, who’d just returned to the lineup, also suffered an injury, as did backup tackle James Hudson.

The Browns will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.