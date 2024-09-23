 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Report: Wyatt Teller to miss around four weeks with MCL sprain

  
Published September 23, 2024 01:21 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday news conference that guard Wyatt Teller would be out for multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo has a little more clarity on the injury, noting in a Monday afternoon report that Teller suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and is expected to miss about four weeks.

Given that timeline, Teller is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

The Browns are dealing with multiple injuries along their offensive line, as Jack Conklin didn’t play with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Jed Wills, who’d just returned to the lineup, also suffered an injury, as did backup tackle James Hudson.

The Browns will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.