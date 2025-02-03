Reports: Browns still will not entertain trade offers for Myles Garrett

While Myles Garrett has started to apply pressure to the Browns by publicizing his trade request, the team’s stance has not changed.

According to several reporters, Cleveland is not entertaining offers for Garrett and has no intention to trade him.

During the Senior Bowl last week, General Manager Andrew Berry told a small group of reporters that even if a team offered two first-round picks for Garrett, the Browns wouldn’t be interested.

“Correct,” Berry said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. “You can put that on the record.”

Berry noted that the team would instead anticipate signing Garrett to a third contract.

“Like I said in my [early January] press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over,” Berry said.

But that “Cleveland to Canton” line appears to have struck a nerve with Garrett, as he referenced it in his own statement released on Monday.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl,” Garrett said.

The No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, Garrett has already cemented himself as one of the best players in franchise history. Garrett totaled 14.0 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss in 2024. He also became the first player in league history to record at least 14.0 sacks in four straight seasons.