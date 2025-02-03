 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs' Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick's 'choice'
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Reports: Browns still will not entertain trade offers for Myles Garrett

  
Published February 3, 2025 12:07 PM

While Myles Garrett has started to apply pressure to the Browns by publicizing his trade request, the team’s stance has not changed.

According to several reporters, Cleveland is not entertaining offers for Garrett and has no intention to trade him.

During the Senior Bowl last week, General Manager Andrew Berry told a small group of reporters that even if a team offered two first-round picks for Garrett, the Browns wouldn’t be interested.

“Correct,” Berry said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. “You can put that on the record.”

Berry noted that the team would instead anticipate signing Garrett to a third contract.

“Like I said in my [early January] press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over,” Berry said.

But that “Cleveland to Canton” line appears to have struck a nerve with Garrett, as he referenced it in his own statement released on Monday.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl,” Garrett said.

The No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, Garrett has already cemented himself as one of the best players in franchise history. Garrett totaled 14.0 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss in 2024. He also became the first player in league history to record at least 14.0 sacks in four straight seasons.