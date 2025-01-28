Andrew Berry reiterates Browns have no interest in trading Myles Garrett

Browns General Manager Andre Berry said earlier this month that he’s expecting star defensive end Myles Garrett to retire with the franchise.

On Tuesday, Berry was even more unequivocal about the future of the 2023 AP defensive player of the year.

Speaking with a small group of Browns beat writers, Berry reiterated the franchise has no interest in trading Garrett. He was asked directly if a team were to offer two first-round picks for Garrett, “Do you say, ‘I’m not interested’?”

“Correct,” Berry said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. “You can put that on the record.”

Instead, the Browns are much more likely to sign Garrett to a third contract. He currently has two years remaining on the five-year extension he signed with the club in July 2020.

“I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles,” Berry said. “We want him to retire here.”

“We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future,” Berry added. “We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my [early January] press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”

Already one of the best players in franchise history, the four-time All-Pro Garrett registered 14.0 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss in the 2024 season. He became the first player in league history to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.