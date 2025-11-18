Reports: C.J. Stroud will return to practice on Tuesday, unlikely to play vs. Bills

There is some positive news on the injury front for Houston.

According to multiple reporters, C.J. Stroud is set to return to practice on Tuesday as the quarterback takes a step forward in the concussion protocol.

But with the Texans hosting the Bills on Thursday night, Stroud is still unlikely to play in Week 12. That puts Davis Mills in line to start another game, though Stroud may be able to return for Houston’s Week 13 divisional matchup against Indianapolis.

Stroud has not played since suffering his concussion in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos. Mills has beaten the Jaguars and Titans in the last two weeks to help get the Texans to 5-5 on the season.

Houston’s second injury report of the short week will be released later on Tuesady.