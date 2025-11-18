 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigstatem_251118.jpg
NFL Week 11 superlatives
justinfields.jpg
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
nbc_pft_raiderswork_251118.jpg
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: C.J. Stroud will return to practice on Tuesday, unlikely to play vs. Bills

  
Published November 18, 2025 12:55 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for Houston.

According to multiple reporters, C.J. Stroud is set to return to practice on Tuesday as the quarterback takes a step forward in the concussion protocol.

But with the Texans hosting the Bills on Thursday night, Stroud is still unlikely to play in Week 12. That puts Davis Mills in line to start another game, though Stroud may be able to return for Houston’s Week 13 divisional matchup against Indianapolis.

Stroud has not played since suffering his concussion in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos. Mills has beaten the Jaguars and Titans in the last two weeks to help get the Texans to 5-5 on the season.

Houston’s second injury report of the short week will be released later on Tuesady.