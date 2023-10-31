Reports: Davante Adams has not requested a trade

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the sideline during Monday’s loss to the Lions.

He finished the contest with one catch for 11 yards on seven targets, bringing him to 47 receptions for 539 yards with three TDs this year.

While Adams noted after the game that he didn’t know what to say, apparently he hasn’t used two words: Trade me.

Though there’s been some chatter to the contrary, Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com report Adams has not requested a trade. Reed also notes the Raiders have no intention of trading Adams.

Adams also noted late last week that he’s “100 percent” happy to be a Raider, even after acknowledging he’d orchestrated the trade from Green Bay to Las Vegas given the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ career.

That doesn’t mean the Raiders won’t deal Adams before Tuesday’s deadline. He should have value on the market, given that he’s still one of the league’s best receivers.

But Adams has not yet asked for that to happen.